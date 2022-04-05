MakMax TensoSky ETFE (Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene) film is durable, highly transparent, environmentally friendly and a lightweight alternative to glass structures.

ETFE is a durable and lightweight membrane, it is increasingly becoming the material of choice for skylight applications and architectural building facades, and often used in conjunction with, or as an alternative to other tensile membrane materials for roofing structures. The flexible nature of the membrane offers architects an elegant and modern design alternative.

Single Layered Application

The MakMax TensoSky ETFE System can be applied in a single layer to form a durable, lightweight glazed roof. Reinforced with cables, lightweight steel or aluminium to maintain shape and stability, a single-layer ETFE structure is perfect for allowing natural light into a building via applications such as skylights and atrium roofing. Flexible and able to form architecturally unique shapes, ETFE foil is also popular as an architectural building façade.

Double or Triple Layered Application

MakMax’s TensoSky ETFE system makes use of air-filled foil pillows to create lightweight, thermally insulated and highly translucent roofing.

The ETFE pillows, or cushions, are created with a pneumatic system which maintains low-pressure air between 2 or 3 layers of film. The cushions are restrained in aluminium extrusions and supported by a lightweight truss frame and cable system. Under typical loading conditions, cushions can range from 1 to 5 metres wide and reach up to 60m in length.

Benefits of ETFE

Exceptional Light Transmission

ETFE films can be highly transparent (from 90% to 95%) and allow for the passing of UV rays which help to promote of photosynthesis, thus facilitating growth.

Durable

ETFE is robust and unlikely to degrade after exposure to environmental pollution, UV light, harsh chemicals, or extreme temperature variations. Made from a polymer, the membrane will not rust like steel, or weaken over time like glass, and being highly flexible under stress, ETFE will not shatter, crack or splinter like glass.

Cost Effective

Due to the lightweight nature of ETFE, substructure support systems and concrete foundations can be designed more efficiently. ETFE systems also provide ample natural daylighting, thus minimising energy costs by lowering the demand for indoor lighting.

Solar Control & Shading

ETFE film systems can incorporate several frit patterns on one or more multiple layers to alter their solar performance. The film is printed with various standard or custom patterns.

The WOW Factor

Architects around the world have begun to embrace the limitless possibilities of this amazing material to create amazing building designs.

Contact us today to discuss your project requirements. We have extensive roject experience and offer endless possibilities when it comes to custom design solutions to meet your needs.

Call 1300 625 629 or email: info@makmax.com.au.