MakMax Standard TensoShade Structures

The core products of the MakMax standard product portfolio, our TensoShade range of tensile membrane structures, incorporate our proprietorial engineering solutions with 40 years of experience in the Australian shade market. Offering shade structures and weather solutions for commercial carparks, school COLA’s and sports-court canopies for schools, sporting clubs and organisations, we have all developed our range over time to ensure we have the best design aesthetic pre-engineered into the core product.

These Standard Fabric Structures can then be adapted into a bespoke design for your project. We conduct detailed site analysis to ensure all local geotechnical, weather and location-specific details are incorporated into the design. Further customisation can be made through accessories, such as in-built lighting and fabric options.

MakMax TensoCar carpark shade solutions

The MakMax Architectural TensoCar Carpark range caters for all types of commercial carpark shade and weather protection. From pre-designed shelters to customised, site-specific structures, the MakMax TensoCar range of architectural carpark shade installations offer effective protection from sunlight, rain, wind, hail and snow, with solutions to suit any application and environment.

From single and double bay designs for shopping centres and commercial parking lots, to mass vehicle coverage for fleet storage, MakMax Australia is the market leader in premium shade and weather protection for the automotive industry.

Protect your fleet with MakMax TensoNet Hail net protection canopy

The MakMax TensoNet HNPC (Hail Net Protective Canopy) System can provide a robust and economical hail risk-reduction solution for customers within the automotive and logistics industries.

The cantilevered column design means there are no guy cables or back-stays are required, allowing our clients to maximise the coverage to their sites by placing perimeter columns immediately adjacent to site boundaries. The cable grid system allows for large spans and a relatively simple installation process, ensuring speedy installation and minimal site disruption.

Enhance the Learning Environment with a MakMax TensoCola Canopy

MakMax TensoCola (covered outdoor learning area) canopy is designed to suit most climates, spaces or pavement surfaces. A tensile membrane structure can create a sun-safe, weather-protected area suitable for a wide range of applications specific to schools, learning centres and education facilities.

A pre-engineered structure with the ability to be adapted for any width, length, height and location, the MakMax TensoCola Canopy is our most popular COLA shade cover for schools.

The TensoSport Canopy: The all-weather outdoor sports canopy

The MakMax TensoSport Canopy is a larger version of our TensoCola Canopy. Designed to cover larger spans without any internal pillars, this canopy is perfectly suited to all forms of sports facility shade and weather protection.

The MakMax TensoSport Canopy has been installed in education facilities, as well as private and community sports clubs for a range of sporting applications. The dimensions of TensoSport Canopy can be adapted for any sport; such as extra height for basketball, longer and narrower for tennis (with plenty of coverage for back-court areas).

Customise your MakMax TensoSport Canopy with further integrations including LED Lighting, Side-nets, Netball hoops, basketball backboards, Scoreboards, PA systems and player-safety padding around columns.

