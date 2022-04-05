The MakMax range of modular shade structures are designed and pre-engineered to be easily adaptable for almost any shade structure application.

Permanent, durable and aesthetically unique, these modular shade structures are an economical way of incorporating a premium architectural shade features into schools, shopping precincts, playgrounds, restaurants, commercial developments, tourist attractions, pedestrian areas and public spaces – in fact, if you have a space that needs shade, we have a modular fabric structure to fit!

Our Modular Shade Structures are built to withstand the harsh Australian environment, with the longest life-span and lowest maintenance costs on the market.

Modular Shade Structure Range includes:

MakMax Modular Shade Structures range in size from 4m x 4m up to 12m x 12m depending on the model.

Some structures can be linked together to form a single canopy to create a larger protected area.

Specifications

Aesthetics & Accessories

Attention to detail in all aspects of product development means the finished product is architecturally pleasing and efficiently designed.

Wide range of accessories available:

Heaters and misters.

Lights and electrical connectivity.

Blinds and guttering.



Design & Engineering

Engineered as a permanent shade structure.

All products are certified by a practicing and accredited structural engineer.

Wind rated to suit location and wind category.

Structural design is to AS/NZS1170.0, AS/NZ1170.1, AS/NZ1170.2, AS4100, AS3600 and AS1170.4.



Membrane

The tensile membrane canopy is fabricated from long-life, 100% UV stabilised, waterproof, architectural-grade PVC coated polyester fabric with a PVDF finish to both sides.



Steel frame

The structure employs tubular steel components finished with a four-layer steel protection system.

Choose from a wide range of steel powdercoat colours.



Hardware

Canopy is tensioned with galvanised cables or aluminium sailtrack (model dependent).

All hardware inclusive of nuts, bolts, washers, and rigging screws are galvanised.

Top hats are spun aluminium with polyester powdercoat.



Manufacture

Complete manufacture and assembly in house means full control of product standards.

Contact us today to discuss your project requirements. We are the market leader in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of architectural fabric structures for a wide variety of applications and industries. Call 1300 625 629 or email: info@makmax.com.au.