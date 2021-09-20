ABB-free@home®: Making home automation easier than ever
Description
Simply smart. ABB-free@home® transforms the house or the apartment into an intelligent home. Whether blinds, lights, heating, air conditioning, door communication or scenes. Easy to remote control via a switch on the wall, with the laptop or with the smartphone.
- Very convenient
- Extremely comfortable
- Very energy efficient
- Especially attractive: Only minimal costs are involved when compared with conventional electrical installations