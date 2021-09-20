ABB i-bus® KNX: Make your buildings smarter
Last Updated on 20 Sep 2021
ABB i-bus® KNX is the synonym for smart home and intelligent building control. In this innovative system, all devices communicate with one another via a single bus cable which is installed alongside the normal power lines. This means that all electrical functions are connected with one another via the bus system, both in residential and commercial buildings.
Overview
Downloads
