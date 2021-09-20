Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ABB Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
ABB i bus KNX DALI Premium Smarter Building-Device
ABB i bus KNX Smarter Building Device Commercial Interior
ABB i-bus® KNX: Make your buildings smarter
ABB KNX 2
ABB KNX 3
ABB i bus KNX DALI Premium Smarter Building-Device
ABB i bus KNX Smarter Building Device Commercial Interior
ABB i-bus® KNX: Make your buildings smarter
ABB KNX 2
ABB KNX 3

ABB i-bus® KNX: Make your buildings smarter

Last Updated on 20 Sep 2021

ABB i-bus® KNX is the synonym for smart home and intelligent building control. In this innovative system, all devices communicate with one another via a single bus cable which is installed alongside the normal power lines. This means that all electrical functions are connected with one another via the bus system, both in residential and commercial buildings.

Overview
Description

ABB i-bus® KNX is the synonym for smart home and intelligent building control. In this innovative system, all devices communicate with one another via a single bus cable which is installed alongside the normal power lines. This means that all electrical functions are connected with one another via the bus system, both in residential and commercial buildings.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
ABB Create Smarter Brochure

6.73 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ABB Hospitality Solutions

7.98 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ABB KNX Brochure

38.73 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ABB KNX Visualisation Options

15.38 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ABB KNX Visual Options

15.38 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KNX Investor Brochure

5.35 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KNX Planner Brochure

4.55 MB

Download
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap