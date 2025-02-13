LuxeWall®: Luxury walling solutions
LuxeWall® represents the pinnacle of sophistication and functionality in a wall cladding solution. Crafted as a contemporary, lightweight insulated panel solution residential and commercial applications, LuxeWall® redefines the concept of luxury living, meticulously crafted with a concealed fixing system designed for secure attachment to both timber and metal stud wall frames.
Overview
This innovative system utilises COLORBOND® steel face with an Expanded Polystyrene with fire-retardant (EPS-FR) insulated core, which is elegantly concealed and orientated vertically for a sleek finish.
The LuxeWall® colour palette includes a range of trending architectural Matte and Metallic finished colours and available in different profiles to achieve your design aspirations.
LuxeWall FlameGuard®
LuxeWall FlameGuard® is an exceptional fire-rated architectural wall cladding and boundary wall system crafted with a Mineral Wool (MW) core. It is a perfect choice for residential applications requiring superior fire protection or zero lot line houses, knockdown-rebuilds or renovations situated on property boundary lines.
LuxeWall FlameGuard®, ensures compliance with stringent fire safety regulations, even in scenarios where access to the exterior side of the building is limited.
LuxeWall FlameGuard® isn’t just limited to residential use, its suitable for multi-residential and commercial applications that demand a higher level of fire resistance, achieving an impressive 90-minute fire rating (FRL 90/90/90).
LuxeWall® and LuxeWall FlameGuard® Advantages
- Luxury, smooth finish
- Low maintenance
- Lightweight
- High insultation performance
LuxeWall® and LuxeWall FlameGuard® Applications
- Feature wall
- Decorative façade
- Residential homes
- Multi-residential buildings
- Commercial buildings
- Boundary wall
