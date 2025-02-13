Logo
Bondor Luxewall Flameguard Walling Solution
Bondor Luxewall Flameguard Walling Solution Front
Bondor Luxewall Walling Solution
Bondor Luxewall Walling Solution Internal
Bondor Luxewall Walling Solution Image
Bondor Luxewall Walling Solution Internal
|

LuxeWall®: Luxury walling solutions

Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025

LuxeWall® represents the pinnacle of sophistication and functionality in a wall cladding solution. Crafted as a contemporary, lightweight insulated panel solution residential and commercial applications, LuxeWall® redefines the concept of luxury living, meticulously crafted with a concealed fixing system designed for secure attachment to both timber and metal stud wall frames.

Overview
Description

LuxeWall® represents the pinnacle of sophistication and functionality in a wall cladding solution.

Crafted as a contemporary, lightweight insulated panel solution residential and commercial applications, LuxeWall® redefines the concept of luxury living, meticulously crafted with a concealed fixing system designed for secure attachment to both timber and metal stud wall frames.

This innovative system utilises COLORBOND® steel face with an Expanded Polystyrene with fire-retardant (EPS-FR) insulated core, which is elegantly concealed and orientated vertically for a sleek finish.

The LuxeWall® colour palette includes a range of trending architectural Matte and Metallic finished colours and available in different profiles to achieve your design aspirations.

LuxeWall FlameGuard®

LuxeWall FlameGuard® is an exceptional fire-rated architectural wall cladding and boundary wall system crafted with a Mineral Wool (MW) core. It is a perfect choice for residential applications requiring superior fire protection or zero lot line houses, knockdown-rebuilds or renovations situated on property boundary lines.

LuxeWall FlameGuard®, ensures compliance with stringent fire safety regulations, even in scenarios where access to the exterior side of the building is limited.

LuxeWall FlameGuard® isn’t just limited to residential use, its suitable for multi-residential and commercial applications that demand a higher level of fire resistance, achieving an impressive 90-minute fire rating (FRL 90/90/90).

LuxeWall® and LuxeWall FlameGuard® Advantages

  • Luxury, smooth finish
  • Low maintenance
  • Lightweight
  • High insultation performance

LuxeWall® and LuxeWall FlameGuard® Applications

  • Feature wall
  • Decorative façade
  • Residential homes
  • Multi-residential buildings
  • Commercial buildings
  • Boundary wall

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
LuxeWall Brochure

1.33 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
LuxeWall Spec Sheet

163.21 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
LuxeWall Tech Data Sheets

1.55 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
LuxeWall Certificate of Conformity

557.78 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
LuxeWall Flameguard Spec Sheet

173.64 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
LuxeWall Flameguard Tech Data Sheets

848.18 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
LuxeWall FlameGuard Certificate of Conformity

563.93 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road

(02) 9609 0888
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 8500
Display AddressSalisbury South, SA

South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road

(08) 8282 5000
Display AddressKings Meadows, TAS

Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive

(03) 6335 8500
Display AddressTruganina, VIC

Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive

(03) 8326 8000
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit

(08) 9256 0600
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 9900
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way

(03) 9250 3300
