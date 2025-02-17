Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Wright Forest Products
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Wright Forest Products Luvia Wood Exterior Cladding House Detail
Wright Forest Products Luvia Wood Front Facade
Wright Forest Products Luvia Wood Exterior Cladding Detail
Wright Forest Products Luvia Wood Church
Wright Forest Products Luvia Wood Exterior Cladding House
Wright Forest Luvia Wood Panel
Wright Forest Products Luvia Wood Exterior Cladding House Detail
Wright Forest Products Luvia Wood Front Facade
Wright Forest Products Luvia Wood Exterior Cladding Detail
Wright Forest Products Luvia Wood Church
Wright Forest Products Luvia Wood Exterior Cladding House
Wright Forest Luvia Wood Panel

Luvia Wood: Baltic Weatherboard cladding proven over generations

Last Updated on 17 Feb 2025

Baltic weatherboards are often regarded as the prototypical Australian residential cladding. Luvia Wood weatherboards have greatly benefited from new technologies over the years. No prep, ready to install. 

Overview
Description

Baltic weatherboards are often regarded as the prototypical Australian residential cladding. Luvia Wood weatherboards have greatly benefited from new technologies over the years. No prep, ready to install. Today this solid natural timber weatherboard is the natural alternative, traditional solid timber for use in weather exposed situations. It is ideal for use in any commercial or domestic heritage or contemporary construction. Luvia brand products are engineered to last a lifetime.

  • Weatherboards from Luvia Wood are an ideal competitive solution for heritage and contemporary projects.
  • Luvia Wood weatherboards are built to last. Lasting examples dating to 1880’s can be seen across residential and rural locations throughout Australia.
  • Made in Finland from premium Nordic Whitewood (Baltic) one of the world most prized timbers featuring fine grain mature logs and owned and managed sustainably by Finnish private citizen forest owners;
  • Proven over generations on Australian homes for durability, elegance, and paint-coloured alternatives to optimize the designer’s palette.
  • They can be treated to resist rot and termite infestation.
  • Suitable for use in BAL 19 bushfire zones. Use in BAL 29 Zones are permissible with the application of commercial fire-resistant coatings.
  • Low carbon and highly sustainable credentials.
  • Developed for Australia by Wright Forest Products who are experts in the field of timber treatments for softwoods over generations.
  • Available from specialist timber and building material suppliers and stockist network though out Australia.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Luvia Weatherboard Catalogue

550.65 KB

Download
Resources
Contact
Display AddressWerribee, VIC

Wright Forest PO Box PO Box 615

1800 102 045
Display AddressWerribee, VIC

Wright Forest 375 Wests Road

(03) 9741 5633
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap