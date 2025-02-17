Luvia Wood: Baltic Weatherboard cladding proven over generations

Baltic weatherboards are often regarded as the prototypical Australian residential cladding. Luvia Wood weatherboards have greatly benefited from new technologies over the years. No prep, ready to install. Today this solid natural timber weatherboard is the natural alternative, traditional solid timber for use in weather exposed situations. It is ideal for use in any commercial or domestic heritage or contemporary construction. Luvia brand products are engineered to last a lifetime.

Weatherboards from Luvia Wood are an ideal competitive solution for heritage and contemporary projects.

Luvia Wood weatherboards are built to last. Lasting examples dating to 1880’s can be seen across residential and rural locations throughout Australia.

Made in Finland from premium Nordic Whitewood (Baltic) one of the world most prized timbers featuring fine grain mature logs and owned and managed sustainably by Finnish private citizen forest owners;

Proven over generations on Australian homes for durability, elegance, and paint-coloured alternatives to optimize the designer’s palette.

They can be treated to resist rot and termite infestation.

Suitable for use in BAL 19 bushfire zones. Use in BAL 29 Zones are permissible with the application of commercial fire-resistant coatings.

Low carbon and highly sustainable credentials.

Developed for Australia by Wright Forest Products who are experts in the field of timber treatments for softwoods over generations.

Available from specialist timber and building material suppliers and stockist network though out Australia.