Spur

Spur® Fixed Louvres come in a range of single, double and triple stage systems and provide a building with natural ventilation, air intake, air exhaust, privacy screening and facade aesthetics whilst offering a high level of rain defense. A suitable design solution is to incorporate a louvre system that balances a level of ventilation, pressure drop and rain defense.

Applications:

Industrial warehouses

Manufacturing facilities

Substations

Cooling towers

Carparks

Hotel and apartment buildings

Office blocks

Hospitals

Mine servicing facilities

Processing buildings



Hush

Arcadia Hush® covers a range of high-performance wall louvres that gives designers, engineers, and architects the opportunity to take advantage of natural ventilation, whilst maintaining noise control. The Hush® range has been designed and performance tested with a balanced approach to noise reduction, pressure drop and rain defense. These systems can effectively contribute to an energy efficient and environmentally friendly building solution.

Applications:

Airport terminals

Apartment buildings

Desalination Plants

Power stations

Water pump stations



Huff

The Arcadia Huff® Operable Louvre is used in a range of applications. These include Natural Ventilation, Heat exhaust, and Fire and Smoke applications. Huff Ventilators can be operated via a range of pneumatic, electric, and manual control systems interconnected with Control box, manual over-ride, and failsafe systems. When closed the Huff® ventilator prevents rain entry and minimizes heat loss in winter.

The Huff® ventilator has undergone exhaustive testing to exceed the requirements of AS 2428.1,2,4 & 5. Arcadia can assist Fire engineers, mechanical engineers, and architects to provide a guaranteed ventilation solution based on our tested and approved products.

Applications:

Warehouses

Distribution centres

Aircraft hangars

Manufacturing Facilities

Train & Locomotive Maintenance facilities

Power stations

Steel mills and glass plants



Pulse

Pulse® Operable Louvres provide adaptability and assist in achieving controllable environments which are growing in demand within todays Building design. With the increased need for operable louvre systems which can be connected to Building Management Systems, Arcadia Pulse® Operable louvre range can be powered pneumatically, electrically, remotely and via manual operation.

In comparison with fixed louvre systems, Pulse® Operable Louvres allow building designers the opportunity to naturally ventilate a building providing defense against rain when closed.

Applications: