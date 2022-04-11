Long Brick: World-class, 100% made in Australia
Last Updated on 11 Apr 2022
Inspired by the best Danish design, Littlehampton Bricks brings a brand new range of bricks: the Milan Series.
Overview
Description
Inspired by the best Danish design, Littlehampton Bricks brings a brand new range of bricks: the Milan Series.
What to expect?
- A perfect aesthetic-looking 320mm long and 50mm high brick.
- The range will feature bricks in different colours and finishes.
- Dark Brown, Light Grey, White, and Charcoal are on the top of the list.