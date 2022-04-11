Logo
Long Brick: World-class, 100% made in Australia

Last Updated on 11 Apr 2022

Inspired by the best Danish design, Littlehampton Bricks brings a brand new range of bricks: the Milan Series.

Description

Inspired by the best Danish design, Littlehampton Bricks brings a brand new range of bricks: the Milan Series.

What to expect?

  • A perfect aesthetic-looking 320mm long and 50mm high brick.
  • The range will feature bricks in different colours and finishes.
  • Dark Brown, Light Grey, White, and Charcoal are on the top of the list.

Display AddressLittlehampton, SA

Main Road

08 8391 1855
