Glassworks Australia
LoE-452® low-E glass: Australia's first quad silver low-E performance glass

Last Updated on 15 Apr 2024

LoE-452® is the next level of low-E glass with a quadruple layer of silver that raises the bar in high performing low-e glass. Unlike tinted glass, LoE-452 has the unique ability to reject solar heat without spoiling the view, making it the perfect low-e glass for the most energy efficient commercial and residential projects. The performance figures speak for themselves.

Overview
Description

Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Office Address 8A Kitchen Rd

61 3 8788 5888
