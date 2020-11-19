Logo
ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Australia
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Lockwood Selector Mortice Lock
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Lockwood Selector Mortice Lock Bedroom Door
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Lockwood Selector Mortice Lock Close-Up
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Lockwood Selector Mortice Lock Installation
Lockwood Selector Series Mortice Locks

Last Updated on 19 Nov 2020

At Lockwood the local manufacturing facility supports production of a number of critical commercial product ranges. The hero Australian made product is the Selector Series Mortice Locks which is also endorsed by the Australian Made campaign.

At Lockwood the local manufacturing facility supports production of a number of critical commercial product ranges. The hero Australian made product is the Selector Series Mortice Locks which is also endorsed by the Australian Made campaign.

We meticulously produce our local products to meet the requirements of the Australian and New Zealand commercial markets. In order to meet a number of unique compliance requirements set out by various relevant Australian Standards, we carefully design and construct our door hardware. This includes access and mobility, passive fire protection, safe egress, security, durability and corrosions resistance.

Our process is optimised so that we can customise our products in a matter of days, making our Australian products the ideal choice for complex construction projects. Lockwood is committed to continue producing innovative and homegrown products for the Australian commercial market.

Display AddressYennora, NSW

New South Wales 50 Orchardleigh Street

02 8745 7000
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Queensland North 15 Mackley Street (Ralph Buck Agencies)

07 4779 0177
Display AddressMurarrie, QLD

Queensland South Unit 8, 67 Miller St

07 3373 5200
Display AddressBeverley, SA

South Australia 2 Myer Court

08 8331 6600
Display AddressOakleigh, VIC

Victoria - Head Office 235 Huntingdale Road

03 8574 3888
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1&2, 348 Victoria Road

08 6462 8000
