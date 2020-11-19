Lockwood Selector Series Mortice Locks

At Lockwood the local manufacturing facility supports production of a number of critical commercial product ranges. The hero Australian made product is the Selector Series Mortice Locks which is also endorsed by the Australian Made campaign.

We meticulously produce our local products to meet the requirements of the Australian and New Zealand commercial markets. In order to meet a number of unique compliance requirements set out by various relevant Australian Standards, we carefully design and construct our door hardware. This includes access and mobility, passive fire protection, safe egress, security, durability and corrosions resistance.

Our process is optimised so that we can customise our products in a matter of days, making our Australian products the ideal choice for complex construction projects. Lockwood is committed to continue producing innovative and homegrown products for the Australian commercial market.