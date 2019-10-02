Lockwood door closers: Quality, efficiency and reliability
Last Updated on 02 Oct 2019
Door closers are used to ensure doors close automatically and can be used for fire control, security, privacy or environmental requirements. Designed and manufactured to exacting standards. These world recognised standards ensure the highest possible quality, efficiency and reliable performance.
Overview
Contact
New South Wales 50 Orchardleigh Street02 8745 7000
Queensland North 15 Mackley Street (Ralph Buck Agencies)07 4779 0177
Queensland South Unit 8, 67 Miller St07 3373 5200
South Australia 2 Myer Court08 8331 6600
Victoria - Head Office 235 Huntingdale Road03 8574 3888
Western Australia Unit 1&2, 348 Victoria Road08 6462 8000