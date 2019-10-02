Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Lockwood Door Closer Matte Black Insitu Closed
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Lockwood Door Closer Matte Black Insitu Open
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Lockwood Door Closer Silver
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Lockwood Matte Black Door Closer Detailed
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Lockwood Door Closer Matte Black Insitu Closed
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Lockwood Door Closer Matte Black Insitu Open
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Lockwood Door Closer Silver
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Lockwood Matte Black Door Closer Detailed

Lockwood door closers: Quality, efficiency and reliability

Last Updated on 02 Oct 2019

Door closers are used to ensure doors close automatically and can be used for fire control, security, privacy or environmental requirements. Designed and manufactured to exacting standards. These world recognised standards ensure the highest possible quality, efficiency and reliable performance.

Overview
Description

Door closers are used to ensure doors close automatically and can be used for fire control, security, privacy or environmental requirements. Designed and manufactured to exacting standards. These world recognised standards ensure the highest possible quality, efficiency and reliable performance.

Contact
Display AddressYennora, NSW

New South Wales 50 Orchardleigh Street

02 8745 7000
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Queensland North 15 Mackley Street (Ralph Buck Agencies)

07 4779 0177
Display AddressMurarrie, QLD

Queensland South Unit 8, 67 Miller St

07 3373 5200
Display AddressBeverley, SA

South Australia 2 Myer Court

08 8331 6600
Display AddressOakleigh, VIC

Victoria - Head Office 235 Huntingdale Road

03 8574 3888
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1&2, 348 Victoria Road

08 6462 8000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap