Lockwood Nero Collection: Sensuous quality that complements contemporary decor

Last Updated on 01 Oct 2019
The Lockwood Nero® Collection provides a sensuous quality that complements contemporary decor; adding a defining design element to any space. The collection features a selection of popular Lockwood residential and semi-commercial products in an elegant matt black finish.
ASSA ABLOY’s Lockwood Nero Collection features a selection of popular Lockwood residential and semi-commercial products in an elegant matt black finish. The collection propels the Lockwood trusted range of products to a category of on trend design; whilst providing the highest standards of quality.
New South Wales 50 Orchardleigh Street02 8745 7000
Queensland North 15 Mackley Street (Ralph Buck Agencies)07 4779 0177
Queensland South Unit 8, 67 Miller St07 3373 5200
South Australia 2 Myer Court08 8331 6600
Victoria - Head Office 235 Huntingdale Road03 8574 3888
Western Australia Unit 1&2, 348 Victoria Road08 6462 8000