Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Lockwood Matte Finish Door Handle
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Lockwood Matte Finish Door Handle Detailed
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Lockwood Matte Finish Door Handle Insitu
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Lockwood Matte Finish Door Handle Insitu Round Profile
Assa Abloy Opening Solutions Lockwood Matte Finish Door Hardware Detailed
Lockwood Nero Collection: Sensuous quality that complements contemporary decor

Last Updated on 01 Oct 2019

The Lockwood Nero® Collection provides a sensuous quality that complements contemporary decor; adding a defining design element to any space. The collection features a selection of popular Lockwood residential and semi-commercial products in an elegant matt black finish.

Overview
Description

The Lockwood Nero® Collection provides a sensuous quality that complements contemporary decor; adding a defining design element to any space.

The collection features a selection of popular Lockwood residential and semi-commercial products in an elegant matt black finish.

ASSA ABLOY’s Lockwood Nero Collection features a selection of popular Lockwood residential and semi-commercial products in an elegant matt black finish. The collection propels the Lockwood trusted range of products to a category of on trend design; whilst providing the highest standards of quality.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Lockwood Nero Collection Catalogue

3.34 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressYennora, NSW

New South Wales 50 Orchardleigh Street

02 8745 7000
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Queensland North 15 Mackley Street (Ralph Buck Agencies)

07 4779 0177
Display AddressMurarrie, QLD

Queensland South Unit 8, 67 Miller St

07 3373 5200
Display AddressBeverley, SA

South Australia 2 Myer Court

08 8331 6600
Display AddressOakleigh, VIC

Victoria - Head Office 235 Huntingdale Road

03 8574 3888
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1&2, 348 Victoria Road

08 6462 8000
