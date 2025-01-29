Proudly designed and assembled in Australia with Lockwood’s trusted quality at its core, the Brass Core range now includes a large array of compliant lever styles that have been designed to integrate with the character of a building; providing aesthetic continuity throughout.

The Lockwood Brass Core Range introduces the largest collection of door handles to comply with Australian regulations for access and mobility. Breaking the paradigm that compliance opposes style, the Brass Core range merges purity of form with function, providing inclusive design to suit all aspects of architectural and user needs.

Visit our product page to use our product configurator to view some examples from the Lockwood Brass Core Lever Range, suitable for use with Brass and Artefact door furniture series.

Winner of the Good Design Award 2020 (Building / Hardware category).



{^youtubevideo|(width)425|(height)264|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nCcYZZGDGao|(loop)False^}

{^youtubevideo|(width)425|(height)264|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)True|(url)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TCy5Nl_89E|(loop)False^}