ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Australia
A new design era: Lockwood Brass Core range

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

Proudly designed and assembled in Australia with Lockwood’s trusted quality at its core, the Brass Core range now includes a large array of compliant lever styles that have been designed to integrate with the character of a building; providing aesthetic continuity throughout.

Description

Proudly designed and assembled in Australia with Lockwood’s trusted quality at its core, the Brass Core range now includes a large array of compliant lever styles that have been designed to integrate with the character of a building; providing aesthetic continuity throughout.

The Lockwood Brass Core Range introduces the largest collection of door handles to comply with Australian regulations for access and mobility. Breaking the paradigm that compliance opposes style, the Brass Core range merges purity of form with function, providing inclusive design to suit all aspects of architectural and user needs.

Visit our product page to use our product configurator to view some examples from the Lockwood Brass Core Lever Range, suitable for use with Brass and Artefact door furniture series.

Winner of the Good Design Award 2020 (Building / Hardware category).

Lockwood Brass Core Brochure

8.10 MB

Display AddressYennora, NSW

New South Wales 50 Orchardleigh Street

02 8745 7000
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Queensland North 15 Mackley Street (Ralph Buck Agencies)

07 4779 0177
Display AddressMurarrie, QLD

Queensland South Unit 8, 67 Miller St

07 3373 5200
Display AddressBeverley, SA

South Australia 2 Myer Court

08 8331 6600
Display AddressOakleigh, VIC

Victoria - Head Office 235 Huntingdale Road

03 8574 3888
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1&2, 348 Victoria Road

08 6462 8000
