Lite Portable Stage

The Lite Stage by Transtage is a high-quality, lightweight portable stage that requires minimal labour for setup and limited storage space. With its user-friendly design and easy assembly, this stage is perfect for schools, community halls, corporate events, presentations, and live performances. It offers a professional-looking stage without requiring specialised skills or tools for setup.

Lightweight Yet Durable Construction

Despite its lightweight design, the Lite Stage is built for durability and stability. It features a high-strength aluminium frame with a special trussing support system to ensure maximum stability. The deck is finished with premium black carpet, giving your stage a neat and professional look.

Quick and Easy Assembly

Designed for convenience and efficiency, the Lite Stage requires minimal effort to set up. The intuitive interlocking system allows for fast assembly and disassembly, making it an excellent choice for venues with frequent stage setup changes. Whether for a one-time event or regular use, this stage is built to save time and effort.

Modular and Customisable Design

With its clever modular design, additional decks can be connected to expand the stage area as needed. This modular feature allows event organisers to create custom stage layouts for various performances, presentations, or ceremonies. Custom-built stage options are also available to suit unique event needs.

Compact and Easy to Store

One of the key benefits of the Lite Stage is its compact storage and transportability. The lightweight structure makes it easy to move and store when not in use, making it ideal for venues with limited storage space.

For a lightweight, durable, and professional staging solution that’s easy to set up and transport, choose the Lite Stage by Transtage.

Contact us today for a free quote!