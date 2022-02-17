Linea home elevator: Latest in European lift technology and design
Last Updated on 17 Feb 2022
Creating a bespoke lift design to suit your individual needs is now possible. You can have both beauty, comfort & value in a straightforward installation!
Overview
Home elevator for modern family
Make your home more accessible
Home elevators are the best way to get from floor to floor in your house safely! They’re convenient, accessible, and can be installed anywhere that meets the requirements. Plus, when you’re ready to sell your house, it’ll give potential buyers one more thing on their list: accessibility options.
Features and benefits:
- Wide range of cabin finishes & colours
- Made-to-measure projects
- Safety and comfort
- Energy efficiency
