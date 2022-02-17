Logo
Direct Lifts Australia
Direct Lifts Australia Linea Top View
Linea Direct Lifts Australia Office
Linea Directlifts Black Residential and Office
Linea Lift Residential
Linea Showroom Lifts
Linea home elevator: Latest in European lift technology and design

Last Updated on 17 Feb 2022

Creating a bespoke lift design to suit your individual needs is now possible. You can have both beauty, comfort & value in a straightforward installation!

Overview
Description

Home elevator for modern family

Make your home more accessible

Home elevators are the best way to get from floor to floor in your house safely! They’re convenient, accessible, and can be installed anywhere that meets the requirements. Plus, when you’re ready to sell your house, it’ll give potential buyers one more thing on their list: accessibility options.

Features and benefits:

  1. Wide range of cabin finishes & colours
  2. Made-to-measure projects
  3. Safety and comfort
  4. Energy efficiency

Linea Brochure Mockup Home Version

5.32 MB

Display AddressSydney, NSW

NSW Office Unit8/20-28 Ricketty St. Mascot

1300 240 298
Display AddressVirginia, QLD

QLD Office 43 Telford St

1300 240 298
