Linarte® cladding: Modern & unique design

Finishing façades or façade elements to create a sleek and uniform look using a variety of vertical profiles: that's what Linarte® was designed for. By combining profiles as you wish and adding in countless accessories, you get to create a unique façade. With the Linarte profiles, façades or façade components can be finished to create a sleek whole with vertical profiles in different designs for both inside and outside, right down to under the patio covers.
- Five different aluminium designs
- Patented click system for fastening
- Gates and doors can be integrated using the same profiles
- Wood or LED inserts
- Seamless integration of door handles, intercom systems, outdoor plug sockets or taps
- Garden elements available in the same design
With the Linarte profiles, façades or façade components can be finished to create a sleek whole with vertical profiles in different designs for both inside and outside, right down to under the patio covers. Gates and doors can also be covered with the same profiles to create a seamless and uniform façade. The continuous façade system consists of individual aluminium profiles that are available in different versions and can be endlessly customised with wood or LED module inserts.
Product advantages
- Sleek minimalist lines
- Invisible integration with doors and garage doors
- Creative addition to your facade
- Various integration possibilities
- Suitable for curved facades
- Suitable for interior applications
- Choice of any RAL colour
- Light, sturdy system
- Durable, colourfast, and maintenance-friendly
- Aluminium is 100% recyclable
