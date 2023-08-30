Linarte® cladding: Modern & unique design

Finishing façades or façade elements to create a sleek and uniform look using a variety of vertical profiles: that's what Linarte® was designed for. By combining profiles as you wish and adding in countless accessories, you get to create a unique façade.

Five different aluminium designs

Patented click system for fastening

Gates and doors can be integrated using the same profiles

Wood or LED inserts

Seamless integration of door handles, intercom systems, outdoor plug sockets or taps

Garden elements available in the same design

With the Linarte profiles, façades or façade components can be finished to create a sleek whole with vertical profiles in different designs for both inside and outside, right down to under the patio covers. Gates and doors can also be covered with the same profiles to create a seamless and uniform façade. The continuous façade system consists of individual aluminium profiles that are available in different versions and can be endlessly customised with wood or LED module inserts.

Product advantages

Sleek minimalist lines

Invisible integration with doors and garage doors

Creative addition to your facade

Various integration possibilities

Suitable for curved facades

Suitable for interior applications

Choice of any RAL colour

Light, sturdy system

Durable, colourfast, and maintenance-friendly

Aluminium is 100% recyclable

