Lightweight Composite Concretes
Last Updated on 15 Apr 2014
Modern Material technology developed by Ability - lightweight and strong, fire resistant and with a variety of useful characteristics, these exciting and unique materials can change the face of construction as we know it. Ability Building Colours provides performance enhancing admixtures for making highly durable concrete and mortars.
Overview
CEMlite
A white, high strength, acrylic polymer resin, reinforced cement-bound, lightweight composite moulding and applied finish material. It is an alternative to normal density concrete at half its weight and nearly twice as strong.
- Cast in situ and/or precast wall panels
- Load-bearing lightweight beams and mouldings
- Moulded components for the construction and other industries
- Lightweight construction cladding panels
- Noise abatement / sound walls / applied wall finishes
- Wall, roof, floor, pavement, concrete element, applied finish and panel repairs
- Artistic and sculptural elements / creations
- As a trowel-applied high strength, wear resistant, surface finish
- As a lightweight insulative wall rendering / plastering mortar type material
- Lightweight furniture
- Lightweight terrazzo (in situ floors/steps, panels, bench/counter tops)
- For making reinforced and non-reinforced composite materials/products to replace unpleasant, potentially toxic solvent based casting resins
cemlite-HE
cemlite-HE - fast setting, ultra lightweight, strong composite moulding, applied finish and repair material with high early strength gain.
- Poured in situ and/or precast wall panels
- Materials to be submerged in fresh, chlorinated or sea water
- Load-bearing lightweight building sections, beams and mouldings
- Precast or fabricated architectural features
- Lightweight cladding panels
- Lightweight, tough, stiletto heel traffic-proof floor and pavement surfacing
- Noise abatement / sound walls
- Wall, floor, pavement and panel repairs
- Artistic and sculptural creations/elements
- As a trowel-applied high strength floor levelling finish
- As a lightweight, sound-deadening, wall rendering mortar
- As a high strength topping for existing concrete slabs and suitably prepared wooden floors
- Interior fitments such as counter / bench tops and splash back panels
- Lightweight exterior / interior furniture
Fultone Mortar 8
Lightweight, high strength, low shrink polymer modified rendering, patching and topping mortar material - made available in any colour.
- Levelling compound for floors and pavements
- High-performance patching/filling material for floors, walls, beams, and columns
- Low-shrinkage repair mortar
- Surface Coating for artistic, sculptural and architectural feature elements
- Trowel-applied high strength surface finish and screed topping for existing slabs
- Colourfast coloured jointing mortar for the laying of bricks and blocks