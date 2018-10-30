Logo
EBSA LF550 Auckland NZ Detailed
EBSA LF550 Auckland NZ Dining Interior
EBSA LF550 Covered Exterior
EBSA LF550 Entrance Interior
EBSA LF550 Exterior Close Up
EBSA LF550 Lower Angle Detailed
EBSA LF550 large format frameless glass louvre

Last Updated on 30 Oct 2018

The LF550 is designed so that all of the operating mechanisms are concealed when the louvre is closed, it mimics the appearance of fixed glazing. When the system is opened the large format blades and extremely clean lines provide a very modern sophisticated aesthetic unlike almost any other louvre system on the market.

Overview
Description

LF550 large format frameless glass louvre

  • Large format frameless glass louver system with blades up to 600mm high
  • Louvre mechanisms are integrated into the 50mm vertical frame profile width
  • The operating mechanism is only visible when the blades are opened
  • Opening angle variable up to 80°
  • Blades are end pivoting and glass is positioned in front of the mullions allowing for a ‘continuous’ span of up to 3300mm
  • All glass look as viewed from outside due to louvre frame positioning behind the glass blades
  • Glass is fixed via patch fittings
  • Automated or manually operated, 24VDC louvre drives can be fully concealed
  • Available as a complete system with head and sill and full perimeter seals
  • The system accommodates a range of glass sizes, currently 12 – 13.52mm, 17.52mm and 21.52mm

Display AddressTaren Point, NSW

Sydney Office Unit 45/7-9 Production Road

1300 327 200
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane Head Office Unit 4/209 Leitchs Road

1300 327 200
Display AddressClayton, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 6/8 Garden Road

1300 327 200
