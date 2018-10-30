EBSA LF550 large format frameless glass louvre
The LF550 is designed so that all of the operating mechanisms are concealed when the louvre is closed, it mimics the appearance of fixed glazing. When the system is opened the large format blades and extremely clean lines provide a very modern sophisticated aesthetic unlike almost any other louvre system on the market.
- Large format frameless glass louver system with blades up to 600mm high
- Louvre mechanisms are integrated into the 50mm vertical frame profile width
- The operating mechanism is only visible when the blades are opened
- Opening angle variable up to 80°
- Blades are end pivoting and glass is positioned in front of the mullions allowing for a ‘continuous’ span of up to 3300mm
- All glass look as viewed from outside due to louvre frame positioning behind the glass blades
- Glass is fixed via patch fittings
- Automated or manually operated, 24VDC louvre drives can be fully concealed
- Available as a complete system with head and sill and full perimeter seals
- The system accommodates a range of glass sizes, currently 12 – 13.52mm, 17.52mm and 21.52mm
