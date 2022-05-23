Leafscreener® has been a highly sought-after brand since the very beginning of trades quality gutter protection in Australia in the early 1990s. The latest mesh, Leafscreener® 960gsm, is heavy duty trade quality mesh that is also competitive on price.

Curled In® is a trade quality product in the Leafscreener® range that can also be installed DIY.

Main features are high grade mesh at a more competitive price. Leafscreener® meshes are used to stop leaves from entering gutters, valleys and roof channels.

Curled In® is your best choice for a simple bird proofing mesh.