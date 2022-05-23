Leafbusters® Original
Last Updated on 23 May 2022
Leafbusters Original Gutter Mesh system 2G UltraTech provides the ultimate non-metallic mesh option for the protection of roof gutters from leaf entry. Leafbusters is owned by Grayson's.
Overview
Leafbusters 2G UltraTech catches more water than most other meshes and is more durable against heavy storms and falling objects like hail stones. The top side of Leafbusters 2G is designed to be more effiecent for the sliding off of leaf fall and other debris.
Leafbusters Original meshes are all polyethylene (polymesh).
Leafbusters is used as a gutter protection on almost any roof.
Contact
