Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Maxton Fox
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Maxton Fox Leader Single Workstation
Maxton Fox Leader Single Workstation Joined
Maxton Fox Leader Single Workstation Side
Maxton Fox Leader Single Workstation
Maxton Fox Leader Single Workstation Joined
Maxton Fox Leader Single Workstation Side

Leader Single Workstation

Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025

The 3-way sit-to-stand workstation. Cylindrical designed, powder-coated metal base that neatly contains workstation legs and table support.

Overview
Description

Here we showcase the 3-way sit-to-stand workstation. This is also available in a two-way back-to-back, and a single desk workstation.

The key feature of this piece is the cylindrical designed, powder-coated metal base that neatly contains workstation legs and table support. Sitting on top of this is the sleek workbench with an ABS edge.

Each desk area within this workstation range is electronically controlled separately.

Features:

  • Laminate, timber veneer or solid timber tops
  • Multiple fabric options
  • Height variations: Fixed height, technician adjustable, electronic sit-to-stand height functionality

Certifications:

  • E0 Certified Board
  • AFARDI Blue Tick
  • ISO 9001
  • ISO 14001
  • Green Energy Trading Manufacturer

Certification-Icons.png

Contact
Postal AddressKings Park, NSW

378 Vardys Road

1300 629 866
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap