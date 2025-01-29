Leader Single Workstation
Last Updated on 29 Jan 2025
The 3-way sit-to-stand workstation. Cylindrical designed, powder-coated metal base that neatly contains workstation legs and table support.
Overview
Description
Here we showcase the 3-way sit-to-stand workstation. This is also available in a two-way back-to-back, and a single desk workstation.
The key feature of this piece is the cylindrical designed, powder-coated metal base that neatly contains workstation legs and table support. Sitting on top of this is the sleek workbench with an ABS edge.
Each desk area within this workstation range is electronically controlled separately.
Features:
- Laminate, timber veneer or solid timber tops
- Multiple fabric options
- Height variations: Fixed height, technician adjustable, electronic sit-to-stand height functionality
Certifications:
- E0 Certified Board
- AFARDI Blue Tick
- ISO 9001
- ISO 14001
- Green Energy Trading Manufacturer