Leader Single Workstation

Here we showcase the 3-way sit-to-stand workstation. This is also available in a two-way back-to-back, and a single desk workstation.

The key feature of this piece is the cylindrical designed, powder-coated metal base that neatly contains workstation legs and table support. Sitting on top of this is the sleek workbench with an ABS edge.

Each desk area within this workstation range is electronically controlled separately.

Features:

Laminate, timber veneer or solid timber tops

Multiple fabric options

Height variations: Fixed height, technician adjustable, electronic sit-to-stand height functionality



Certifications: