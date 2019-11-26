Large PVC fold up doors

DMF International offers specialised industrial fold up PVC doors for large openings. The Aluflex can be custom manufactured to suit 120m2 openings and the large Fold Up Hangar doors can accommodate dimensions of 30m H x 50m W.

Developments in new technologies including agricultural machinery, storage buildings and hangars have requirements for large access entries to ensure protection from weather conditions. The large Fold Up PVC door is the perfect cost-effective option.

The Fold Up doors come in a variety of designs, corresponding to doorway size. The PVC panel is pulled up by a series of high tensioned straps or steel ropes, folding the flexible PVC panel into itself. The designs can be single panel or dual panel separated by various sized wind beams. For wind resistance, wind beams range from 120mm to 1000mm in size, providing excellent protection against imposing wind forces.

DMF International partners with Shipyardoors in Turkey in supplying and installing these specialist large folding doors. Applications include mining, aircraft hangars, recycling and waste plants, and shipyards.

The Fold Up doors can be custom built to achieve up to 0.5m/sec opening speed. A door of this size obviously needs to have very good wind resistance and the Shipyard product can tolerate Cat5 winds and higher. The doors are designed based on the sizes and prevailing wind design and the structural supports available.