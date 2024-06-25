Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Panasonic Australia
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Panasonic PK3 Series Comfort Cloud
Large capacity wall hung: PK3 Series
Panasonic PK3 Series Comfort Cloud
Large capacity wall hung: PK3 Series

Large capacity wall hung: PK3 Series

Last Updated on 25 Jun 2024

Experience high-performance, large-capacity wall-mounted air conditioning featuring nanoe™ X air purification. Designed in a stylish matte color with low noise levels. It purifies your air whether cooling, heating, or simply circulating. The nanoe™ X ensuring a fresh and clean living environment for you and your family.

Overview
Description

High Performance, large capacity wall mounted air conditioning with nanoe™ X air purification. Stylish matte colout deisgn and low noise level.

Air Purification System

Purify your Air with or without cooling or heating. Panasonic’s nanoe™ X Technology is a revolutionary air purification system that keeps your living space fresh and clean for you and your family.

Sensitive Choice

Sensitive Choice is a community service program that aims to educate people about the importance of managing their asthma and allergies. Developed by the National Asthma Council Australia in 2006, the program also encourages companies to produce products and services that are more asthma and allergy aware.

Panasonic and Sensitive Choice have partnered to introduce nanoe™ X to the Australian market. Purifying your air 24 hours, the nanoe™ X feature can function independently or concurrently with your air conditioner. This market leading Air Sterilisation technology works towards the inhibition of bacteria, viruses, allergens, pollens and mould within your indoor environment, whilst deodorising, keeping your home or office fresh and clean. Panasonic & Sensitive Choice are committed to bringing you Quality Air, for Life.

Contact
Display AddressBelrose, NSW

Austlink Corporate Park 1 Garigal Rd

132 600
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap