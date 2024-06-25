Large capacity wall hung: PK3 Series

High Performance, large capacity wall mounted air conditioning with nanoe™ X air purification. Stylish matte colout deisgn and low noise level.

Air Purification System

Purify your Air with or without cooling or heating. Panasonic’s nanoe™ X Technology is a revolutionary air purification system that keeps your living space fresh and clean for you and your family.

Sensitive Choice

Sensitive Choice is a community service program that aims to educate people about the importance of managing their asthma and allergies. Developed by the National Asthma Council Australia in 2006, the program also encourages companies to produce products and services that are more asthma and allergy aware.

Panasonic and Sensitive Choice have partnered to introduce nanoe™ X to the Australian market. Purifying your air 24 hours, the nanoe™ X feature can function independently or concurrently with your air conditioner. This market leading Air Sterilisation technology works towards the inhibition of bacteria, viruses, allergens, pollens and mould within your indoor environment, whilst deodorising, keeping your home or office fresh and clean. Panasonic & Sensitive Choice are committed to bringing you Quality Air, for Life.