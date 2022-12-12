Logo
Supplier Image
Midas Floors
Midas Laminate Dining
Midas Laminate Hallway
Midas Laminate Kitchen
Midas Laminate Lounge
Laminate flooring

Last Updated on 12 Dec 2022

Laminate flooring is an innovative product that provides a 48-hour waterproof surface with a durable printed layer. Midas laminate flooring provides a wide range of options for showing the magnificence of flooring.

Scratch resistant.

  • Waterproof
  • High quality, eco-friendly material
  • High ratio of print so no visisble pattern repeat

  • Waterproof
  • High quality, eco-friendly material
  • High ratio of print so no visisble pattern repeat
DrawingBrochure
Laminate Flooring

12.94 MB

Download
Display AddressGladesville, NSW

Ground Floor 42 Buffalo Road

1300 064 327
