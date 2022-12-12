Laminate flooring
Last Updated on 12 Dec 2022
Laminate flooring is an innovative product that provides a 48-hour waterproof surface with a durable printed layer. Midas laminate flooring provides a wide range of options for showing the magnificence of flooring.
Overview
Description
Laminate flooring is an innovative product that provides a 48-hour waterproof surface with a durable printed layer. Midas laminate flooring provides a wide range of options for showing the magnificence of flooring.Scratch resistant.
- Waterproof
- High quality, eco-friendly material
- High ratio of print so no visisble pattern repeat