EBSA are extremely proud to partner with Lamilux to launch the PR60 Glass Roof System in Australia and New Zealand.

The PR60 system is an extremely energy efficient commercial overhead glazing solution with Lamilux being the only manufacturer to achieve Passive House certification with a “plant on” glazing profile.

The PR60 can be used as a fixed architectural roof light, especially suited to commercial applications such as shopping centres, sports halls and aquatic centres where energy efficient daylighting is important. By integrating the PR60 ventilation flaps the system is transformed into an operable roof light able to provide both natural ventilation and natural smoke exhaust (certified to EN12101) in addition to natural light.

The profile system can be adapted to almost any type of construction and installed between 0o and 90o. The design incorporates a fully thermally separated structure with controlled water and condensate drainage through overlapping EPDM secondary drainage system. The integrated ventilation flaps are extremely low profile so as to minimise any aesthetic impact and can be incorporated with a length of up to 3.0m with a maximum flap area of 3.0m2.

Energy Efficiency Demonstrated:

Insulation glazing (Ug values between 1.1 and 0.5 W(m²/K)) with laminated safety glass

Heat-transmission coefficient in mullions and transoms (Um/t) 1.3 to 0.72 W/(m²K) (depending on the glazing thickness and optional insulating core)

Surface temperature factor fRSi of 0.66 to 0.83 (depending on the glazing thickness and optional insulating core)

Comprehensive Soundproofing:

Soundproofing demonstrated in system test in as-installed state as per EN 10140-2 up to 46 dB

Visit EBSA at Fire Australia 2019 Booth 304 at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on the 14-16th May to view the Lamilux Glass Roof PR60.