Integrating functionality with form, highlighted by elegant handsets and premium features throughout, the Krome range of showers are an excellent choice for any bathroom. This traditional shower product is enhanced by leading-edge Methven technology, featuring rub clean nozzles for an easier clean for limescale removal and a hardwearing metal faceplate to look better and last longer.

A collection highlight is the Krome 120mm 3 function hand shower, using advanced Airstream technology that infuses water with air, increasing the volume of shower droplets for an invigorating all-over shower experience, combined with an additional three water-flow settings – normal, massage or combination – for the ideal shower experience.

Explore the Krome collection with options including rail showers, hi rise showers, round drenchers, twin shower systems and wall showers.

