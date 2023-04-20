Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Methven
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Methven Krome Bathroom
Methven Krome Rail Shower
Methven Krome Rail Shower Bathroom
Methven Krome Twin Shower System
Methven Krome Bathroom
Methven Krome Rail Shower
Methven Krome Rail Shower Bathroom
Methven Krome Twin Shower System

Krome: Premium performance & elegance

Last Updated on 20 Apr 2023

Integrating functionality with form, highlighted by elegant handsets and premium features throughout, the Krome range of showers are an excellent choice for any bathroom. This traditional shower product is enhanced by leading-edge Methven technology, featuring rub clean nozzles for an easier clean for limescale removal and a hardwearing metal faceplate to look better and last longer.

Overview
Description

Integrating functionality with form, highlighted by elegant handsets and premium features throughout, the Krome range of showers are an excellent choice for any bathroom. This traditional shower product is enhanced by leading-edge Methven technology, featuring rub clean nozzles for an easier clean for limescale removal and a hardwearing metal faceplate to look better and last longer.

A collection highlight is the Krome 120mm 3 function hand shower, using advanced Airstream technology that infuses water with air, increasing the volume of shower droplets for an invigorating all-over shower experience, combined with an additional three water-flow settings – normal, massage or combination – for the ideal shower experience.

Explore the Krome collection with options including rail showers, hi rise showers, round drenchers, twin shower systems and wall showers.

Visit our website for more information.

Contact
Display AddressReservoir, VIC

59-61 Banbury Rd

1800 035 330
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap