Methven Kiri MKII Rail Shower Angle
Methven Kiri MKII Rail Shower Angle Water
Methven Kiri MKII Rail Shower Water
Methven Kiri Shower Head

Kiri MK2: Clean lines & strong forms

Last Updated on 20 Apr 2023

Kiri MK2 is our answer for lovers of clean lines and strong, dynamic forms. This solid architectural style makes its presence known in your bathroom, but not on the environment. The environmentally friendly high pressure Kiri showerhead has been fitted with flow restrictors, without compromising on performance.

Kiri MK2 is our answer for lovers of clean lines and strong, dynamic forms. This solid architectural style makes its presence known in your bathroom, but not on the environment. The environmentally friendly high pressure Kiri showerhead has been fitted with flow restrictors, without compromising on performance. The Kiri MK2 is available with WELS 5 star option, perfect for attaining elevated Green Star status.

This single function showerhead features our award winning Satinjet® technology, colliding twin jets produce over 300,000 droplets of water per second for the ultimate shower experience. Durability and ease of use are key, with a durable faceplate and solid brass construction.

Numerous options are available to bring the Kiri MK2 experience to your project, with products across handsets, wall shower on conventional arm, wall shower rose, rail shower, shower system, wall shower on upswept arm and hi rise shower.

Visit our website for more information.

