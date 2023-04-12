Keyless Lockers for easy locker management
Hi Tech Lockers offers an expansive range of keyless locker systems to cater for the growing array of user and administrative requirements. Key locking systems can be a burden to locker administrators, requiring replacements for lost keys over time. Our keyless mechanical and digital options eliminate this need whilst simultaneously increasing the locking functions available.
Overview
Our keyless locker options include:
- Combination padlocks
- Integrated mechanical combination locks
- Digital code locks
- RFID swipe card locks
- BYO locking options
Mechanical Combination Locker features:
- Configuration options for either long term, single users or short term, multi-user environments.
- Between 1000 and 10,000 code combinations
- Override or code finder keys, for emergency access and code resetting even where the code is forgotten.
- Options for surface mounted or flush mounted designs
- User code changing
- Scrambling on unlock to ensure adjacent users can’t see your private code.
Not all mechanical lock options have all features, however we will guide you based on what your needs are.
Digital Code Locker features:
- Configuration options for either long term, single users or short term, multi-user environments.
- Remote Allocation Systems, for allocating new codes to users without being present at the locker
- Countdown timers (open 2 hours after the door is locked)
- Specific time unlocks (unlock at 6pm every day)
- Calendar timed unlocks (unlock at 6pm on Friday, every week)
- Master codes, submaster codes and technician codes, each with unique access rights.
- Audit logs
- Physical override keys
Not all digital lock options have all features, however we will guide you based on what your needs are.
RFID Locker features
- Card access that can operate as a standalone system (we provide cards) or integrated system (we ensure your existing cards operate on the same frequency, or provide stick-on tags to adhere to your existing cards)
- Master card access for reprogramming.
- Sleep mode to ensure long-term battery life
- Shared user environments (secured to the presented card each time it locks) or single user environments (secured to a specific card until admin reprograms the lock).