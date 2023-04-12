Hi Tech Lockers offers an expansive range of keyless locker systems to cater for the growing array of user and administrative requirements. Key locking systems can be a burden to locker administrators, requiring replacements for lost keys over time. Our keyless mechanical and digital options eliminate this need whilst simultaneously increasing the locking functions available.

Our keyless locker options include:

Combination padlocks

Integrated mechanical combination locks

Digital code locks

RFID swipe card locks

BYO locking options



Mechanical Combination Locker features:

Configuration options for either long term, single users or short term, multi-user environments.

Between 1000 and 10,000 code combinations

Override or code finder keys, for emergency access and code resetting even where the code is forgotten.

Options for surface mounted or flush mounted designs

User code changing

Scrambling on unlock to ensure adjacent users can’t see your private code.



Not all mechanical lock options have all features, however we will guide you based on what your needs are.

Digital Code Locker features:

Configuration options for either long term, single users or short term, multi-user environments.

Remote Allocation Systems, for allocating new codes to users without being present at the locker

Countdown timers (open 2 hours after the door is locked)

Specific time unlocks (unlock at 6pm every day)

Calendar timed unlocks (unlock at 6pm on Friday, every week)

Master codes, submaster codes and technician codes, each with unique access rights.

Audit logs

Physical override keys



Not all digital lock options have all features, however we will guide you based on what your needs are.

RFID Locker features