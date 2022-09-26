Jonas Ihreborn: Cap chair

The Cap chair is a reimagining of the classic club chair. With this new version Jonas Ihreborn aims to enhance every space, public case or home. The refined lines of the design is proud and full of energy.

Cap gives a compact and solid look which is compensated with a surprisingly soft surface. It’s small and bold, modest but never sorry for itself. A piece suited for both public as well as home environments.

Material: Frame of metal and plywood. Backrest in molded foam. Padding of high resiliency foam and polyester fiber