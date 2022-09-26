Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Business Interiors Logo Icon Black
Business Interiors
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
CAP Brown Seats
CAP By the Fire
Cap Detail Image
Cap Geely
CAP Ihreborn Product View
CAP Brown Seats
CAP By the Fire
Cap Detail Image
Cap Geely
CAP Ihreborn Product View

Jonas Ihreborn: Cap chair

Last Updated on 26 Sep 2022

The Cap chair is a reimagining of the classic club chair. With this new version Jonas Ihreborn aims to enhance every space, public case or home. The refined lines of the design is proud and full of energy.

Overview
Description

The Cap chair is a reimagining of the classic club chair. With this new version Jonas Ihreborn aims to enhance every space, public case or home. The refined lines of the design is proud and full of energy.

Cap gives a compact and solid look which is compensated with a surprisingly soft surface. It’s small and bold, modest but never sorry for itself. A piece suited for both public as well as home environments.

Material: Frame of metal and plywood. Backrest in molded foam. Padding of high resiliency foam and polyester fiber

Contact
Display AddressMascot, NSW

NSW Office 163 O’Riordan Street

1300 301 110
Display AddressRichlands, QLD

QLD Office Building 4, 301 Orchard Road

1300 301 110
Display AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

VIC Office Dockside Business Park, 111 Turner St

1300 301 110
Display AddressPerth, WA

WA Office 9 Ulm Place

1300 301 110
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap