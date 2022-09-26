Jonas Ihreborn: Blob Mini Sofa

The Blob Modular Sofa system comes in a variety of setups and configurations for the lobby, reception, breakout room, and more. Inspired by balloons, the Blob Mini Sofa combines soft airiness with surprising volume, harkening back to the 1970s and inviting you to sit down and relax.

Founded in 1991 Jonas Ihreborn is the third generation in a legendary Swedish furniture and upholstery family. With a love for developing furniture, and spending hours on each little detail, the success of a piece can be a matter of a millimeter too much or little. Scandinavian design is all about easy nice lines, with an inviting warmth. Sustainability is key to their business model, right down to sourcing timber from the forest right outside their factory door.