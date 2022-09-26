Logo
BLOB Textile Fashion Center
BLOB Textile Fashion Center Side View
BLOB Textile Fashion Center Top View
Jonas Ihreborn: Blob Mini Sofa

Last Updated on 26 Sep 2022

The Blob Modular Sofa system comes in a variety of setups and configurations for the lobby, reception, breakout room, and more. Inspired by balloons, the Blob Mini Sofa combines soft airiness with surprising volume, harkening back to the 1970s and inviting you to sit down and relax.

Description

Founded in 1991 Jonas Ihreborn is the third generation in a legendary Swedish furniture and upholstery family. With a love for developing furniture, and spending hours on each little detail, the success of a piece can be a matter of a millimeter too much or little. Scandinavian design is all about easy nice lines, with an inviting warmth. Sustainability is key to their business model, right down to sourcing timber from the forest right outside their factory door.

Display AddressMascot, NSW

NSW Office 163 O’Riordan Street

1300 301 110
Display AddressRichlands, QLD

QLD Office Building 4, 301 Orchard Road

1300 301 110
Display AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

VIC Office Dockside Business Park, 111 Turner St

1300 301 110
Display AddressPerth, WA

WA Office 9 Ulm Place

1300 301 110
