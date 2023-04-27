IntraSpace Seating Solutions

Every space needs effective seating solutions. IntraSpace provides seats for schools and universities, hospitals and healthcare centres, offices, local government, and libraries.

Our range of products includes task chairs, visitor chairs, boardroom chairs, executive chairs, ottomans, casual seating, student chairs, reception lounges, stools and even bean bags. This extensive variety of seating options means that IntraSpace can cater to the needs of a wide range of clients.

For healthcare settings, IntraSpace offers a range of seating options that are designed to be practical, comfortable, and easy to clean. This is essential in a healthcare environment, where hygiene is of utmost importance. IntraSpace's healthcare seating range includes chairs that are designed for patient rooms, waiting areas, and treatment rooms. These chairs are made from materials that are easy to clean and disinfect and are designed to be comfortable for extended periods of sitting.

In the government and corporate sectors, IntraSpace offers a range of seating options that are designed to be stylish, comfortable, and durable. These chairs are suitable for use in boardrooms, meeting rooms, reception areas and other public spaces. IntraSpace's seating range includes executive chairs that are designed to be comfortable for long periods of sitting, as well as visitor chairs that are easy to move and stack, making them ideal for use in conference or seminar rooms.

For education clients, IntraSpace offers a range of seating options that are designed to be ergonomic and supportive, promoting good posture and reducing the risk of back pain. This is particularly important in the education sector, where students spend long periods of time sitting in class or studying.

No matter your budget and spatial needs, you’ll find comfortable, cost-effective and stylish seating options in the IntraSpace Seating range. Contact us today and we’ll find the perfect seating solutions for your needs.