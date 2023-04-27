IntraMed healthcare products: The ideal solution for healthcare settings

IntraMed wire shelving, wire saskets, and modular racks are specially designed for the medical, linen and hospitality markets and conform to the relevant Australian Standards.

Static and Mobile Bays

Wire shelving is an essential component of healthcare settings, as it provides a reliable and safe storage solution. IntraMed Wire Shelving is an ideal option, as it meets the strict Australian Standards AS4187 and is designed specifically to suit sterile storage areas.

The use of wire shelving is now standard best practice. They are a superior choice to plastic bins, solid surface shelves and fixed shelves because they offer unparalleled flexibility and storage capacity. Built-in joinery and traditional storage fit outs using solid surfaces and solid containers are no longer compliant.

Aside from being easier to clean and maintain, wire shelving allows sufficient airflow around stock and prevents dust or other contaminants from settling. To remain compliant with AS4187, all sterile and non-sterile items should be stored on wire mesh surfaces, not solid surfaces.

New IntraMed Modular Racks

The new generation of IntraMed Modular Racks is here. Featuring a fully welded stainless steel frame, these racks are completely mobile, allowing for easy reconfiguration of your storage space while maintaining the same functionality with rails and baskets as our previous models. Baskets are available in ABS, Chrome Wire Mesh, or Stainless Steel Wire Mesh.

All items can be easily slid in and out, allowing you to quickly transform a bay from holding baskets for sterile stock to accommodating 11 flat mesh shelves for your single-touch instrument tray storage. This design enables single stacking of your trays, helping you meet accreditation requirements.

IntraMed Overhead Track Wire Shelving

An excellent solution to your sterile storage requirements is our IntraMed Overhead Track Wire Shelving. Ideal for wet areas, they allow for clear, uninterrupted floor space for cleaning and trolley access. Compared to floor tracks, which tend to gather debris and are prone to tripping over, the overhead track offers a better alternative. The mobile bays are fixed to bases with large diameter, heavy-duty castors to ensure ease of movement.

IntraMed Wire Shelving is also future-proof, as it can be easily modified to fit any sterile storage area. Shelving can be configured and is fully adjustable to ensure you can fit all your products well and safely. The addition of ledges to the rear and sides of the shelves will keep the stocks from falling. The flexibility of wire shelving also makes it easy to expand or shrink the storage area, depending on the changing needs of the healthcare setting.

The IntraMed range is available in Chrome, Epoxy and Stainless Steel finishes. Chrome is widely used for general stores and storerooms in wards. Epoxy is ideal for cool room and kitchen areas. Stainless Steel is recommended for Theatre, CSSD, Pathology and Endoscopy areas.

If you require compliant medical storage solutions, contact IntraSpace to help you get your storage right the first time.