Designing innovative learning spaces

When designing a new library or refurbishing an existing one, there are some universal points to consider:

Aesthetic or Functional

Deciding on the look and feel of the area needs to be planned with how the space functions and how practical it will be for users. Research on existing library space that may suit your requirements then incorporate your own design into the plans. This makes it easier to convey your ideas to the library experts like IntraSpace.

Volume Or Capacity of Books

Careful consideration regarding capacity for books — do you want the same volume, are you culling the collection or are you future-proofing the space to allow for growth. This provides ideas of how much or less shelving you’ll require.

Use of Space and Traffic Flow

Creating smaller reading and group study areas to effectively break up the space from shelves to quiet corners. Mobile shelving allows for efficiently rearranging to suit varied activities. Research ideas and seek advice on what type of shelving will serve your space best.

To DIY Or Seek the Help of Pros

After your initial research on the above considerations, it is best to seek professional advice from Library Specialists like IntraSpace. Not only will this save you time but also help maximise your budget to get effective, efficient, and enduring results.

