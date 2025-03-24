IntraSpace designer furniture: Wow factor meets practicality

Designer Receptions and Decorative Wall Panels

A front reception counter that is well-designed signifies a lot about you and your brand. It serves as the initial warm welcome and the first point of contact for your visitors, making it vital not to compromise on the "WOW" factor and ensure that it truly represents your brand. With a unique IntraSpace touch, we take pride in the luxurious and inviting atmosphere our designs create at any entrance.

Our Decorative Wall Panels boast of impressive designs that are on-trend, and customisable. They can be easily installed on most interior walls using a split batten system. They add warmth and texture to any space, making them an effortless addition. With a wide range of colours to choose from, you can elevate your next fit out project with ease.

Vertical Gardens and Garden Room Dividers

In contemporary office spaces, Vertical Gardens have become the norm. Including greenery is an easy and effective way to revive the working environment, making it more appealing to work in. These can be used to establish breakout spaces that promote staff collaboration, as well as provide a serene atmosphere that connects you to nature.

The Garden Room Dividers were created to provide a touch of nature in workspaces to complement our Garden Storage. They have a sleek design and can be placed at the edges of workstations, used to divide workstations, or even utilised in breakout areas or to create corridors in open spaces. While the Garden Storage solutions are a great bookend to a workstation or a room divider that allows for practical and hidden storage solutions.

Designer Storage

The concept behind these versatile designer storage units is that they can be utilised to adorn a wall, form a breakout zone, or a passage, while providing both practicality and aesthetics in any innovative workspace.

Designer Furniture

In the world of business, the importance of first impressions cannot be overstated. Our range of standout designer furniture from credenzas, executive desks, and office desks delivers style and practicality. Our range of tables cover boardroom, meeting, and breakout tables that promote collaboration and productivity, ensuring that your workspace remains inspiring. Our wide range of seating solutions cover every room in your business place, from soft seating to breakout seating, IntraSpace has you covered.

It is essential to have a space that looks and feels professional, as this can greatly enhance the productivity of your business. Speak to IntraSpace today about how we can create the wow factor in your office space.