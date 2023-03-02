IntraSpace Customised Lockers For Any Sector

IntraSpace is a leading manufacturer of lockers for a variety of sectors — including healthcare, education, and government. Lockers provide a number of solutions to these settings, allowing them to keep items organised and secure.

IntraSpace have a wide range of lockers and lock options to meet the requirements of any space and industry type, including staff lockers, school lockers and student lockers.

Some of the many different options when it comes to your locker storage are:

Type of finish; including laminate, metal, plastic and MDF

Style; including stepped or traditional

Variety; including open bag, laptop, clothing, heavy duty, personal or book storage

Type of Lock; including key, padlock, digital, or electronic

Extras; including bench seating, coat/bag hooks (perfect for school lockers), shelving or shoe storage options



The main features and benefits of lockers are their customisable design, durability, security, and ease of use. Lockers can be configured to best fit the needs of the user, allowing for maximum security and flexibility. These are made from sturdy materials, ensuring that they can withstand the rigours of daily use. There are a variety of security features, such as keyed or keyless locks, and heavy-duty construction.

Lockers are used in a variety of settings, including schools, hospitals, and government offices. In schools, the lockers are used by staff and students to store books, backpacks, sporting equipment, and personal items. In hospitals and government offices, staff lockers are used to store personal belongings or work materials.

Overall, lockers are a great solution for any setting, providing secure, organised storage that is easy to use. IntraSpace lockers are designed to meet the unique needs of each industry, ensuring that their customers get the highest quality product.

If you are looking for something specific, IntraSpace can look to create a customised solution for your industry’s needs.