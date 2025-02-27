Logo
Interlocking Panel Cladding: Sleek, modern, and customisable facade system
Euroclad Interlocking Panel Cladding Apartment
Euroclad Interlocking Panel Cladding Apartment
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025

Interlocking Panel Cladding provides a contemporary aesthetic with clean lines and a seamless finish. Designed for durability and flexibility, it is ideal for commercial and residential applications, offering a high-performance facade solution.

  • Product checkClean, modern aesthetics with recessed joints.
  • Product checkFlexible panel widths and lengths for custom designs.
  • Product checkConcealed fixing system enhances visual appeal.
  • Product checkAvailable in a range of premium metals.
  • Product checkSuitable for vertical, horizontal, or diagonal installation.
Overview
Description

Interlocking Panel Cladding is a sophisticated and highly adaptable facade system designed for architects seeking a sleek, contemporary look. Its interlocking mechanism ensures a seamless finish with precision detailing, making it perfect for modern residential and commercial buildings.

Crafted from high-quality materials such as copper, zinc, aluminium, and pre-painted steel, Interlocking Panels provide exceptional durability, weather resistance, and ease of installation. The concealed fixing system enhances its architectural appeal by eliminating visible fasteners. With the ability to be installed vertically, horizontally, or diagonally, this system offers complete design flexibility.

Specifications

  • Panel Width: 180mm – 400mm
  • Panel Length: Customisable
  • Material Options: Copper, Zinc, Aluminium, Unicote Lux Steel
  • Applications: Facades, feature walls, soffits
  • Weight: Varies based on material selection
  • Sustainability: 100% recyclable, energy-efficient production
Technical Descriptions

  • Available in various profiles and dimensions.

  • Minimal maintenance required.

  • High resistance to wind and moisture.

Certifications/Sustainability

  • 100% recyclable materials

  • Fire-resistant options available

  • Meets sustainable building standards

Contact
Office AddressCoombabah, QLD

5/610 Pine Ridge Road

