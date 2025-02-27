Interlocking Panel Cladding: Sleek, modern, and customisable facade system
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025
Interlocking Panel Cladding provides a contemporary aesthetic with clean lines and a seamless finish. Designed for durability and flexibility, it is ideal for commercial and residential applications, offering a high-performance facade solution.
- Clean, modern aesthetics with recessed joints.
- Flexible panel widths and lengths for custom designs.
- Concealed fixing system enhances visual appeal.
- Available in a range of premium metals.
- Suitable for vertical, horizontal, or diagonal installation.
Overview
Interlocking Panel Cladding is a sophisticated and highly adaptable facade system designed for architects seeking a sleek, contemporary look. Its interlocking mechanism ensures a seamless finish with precision detailing, making it perfect for modern residential and commercial buildings.
Crafted from high-quality materials such as copper, zinc, aluminium, and pre-painted steel, Interlocking Panels provide exceptional durability, weather resistance, and ease of installation. The concealed fixing system enhances its architectural appeal by eliminating visible fasteners. With the ability to be installed vertically, horizontally, or diagonally, this system offers complete design flexibility.
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025
- Panel Width: 180mm – 400mm
- Panel Length: Customisable
- Material Options: Copper, Zinc, Aluminium, Unicote Lux Steel
- Applications: Facades, feature walls, soffits
- Weight: Varies based on material selection
- Sustainability: 100% recyclable, energy-efficient production
Available in various profiles and dimensions.
Minimal maintenance required.
High resistance to wind and moisture.
100% recyclable materials
Fire-resistant options available
Meets sustainable building standards