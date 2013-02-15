Interior and Exterior Duro Paint™ by Ability Building Colours

Duro paint™ is slightly different to normal painting products. It offers a colourful, high build, watertight, chemical/wear resistant and a most durable, inorganic mineral coating finish in Stipple, Matte and a Low Sheen. Made available in ANY colour of the customer’s choice but if pigmented in an Ability abilox® mineral oxide colouring after a period of seven days it will remain un-fadable for at least 30 years.

All duro paints™ are water based acrylic polymer reinforced and 100% solids i.e. all paint, to harden colour and protect!

durable, hard but flexible

a VERY long life paint

fire retardant

highly water resistant

highly wear resistant

chemical solvent free

odour and toxic fume free

slip, skid and abrasion resistant

a ‘clean air’ application. Safe to use, safe for the environment

exceptionally low in volatile organic compounds (VOC’s) – almost nil

Each of the three duro paint™ finishes available are intended for use on almost any surface.

duro paint™ coloured with abilox® colours are resistant to UV radiation and are also:

oxidation and chemical resistant

highly temperature and acoustic insulative

once hardened and cured does not lift, flake or peel

corrosion resistant for new coating of ‘primed first’ iron and steel or which has been previously painted and this old coating is in sound condition and is also corrosion resistant to sea, fresh and chlorinated water and on items immersed in these

highly resistant to exterior exposure, its weathering influences and water erosion

duro paints™ come with a 25 year guarantee when applied to vertical walls and 15 years applied to horizontal pavements * and are VERY long lasting interior and exterior decorative and protective surface coatings.

Ability Building Colours information

* Conditions apply