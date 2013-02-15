Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Ability Building Colours
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
ABC Duro Paint Restore Original Charm of Historic Buildings
Interior and Exterior Duro Paint™ by Ability Building Colours
Interior and Exterior Duro Paint™ by Ability Building Colours
ABC Duro Paint Restore Original Charm of Historic Buildings
Interior and Exterior Duro Paint™ by Ability Building Colours
Interior and Exterior Duro Paint™ by Ability Building Colours

Interior and Exterior Duro Paint™ by Ability Building Colours

Last Updated on 15 Feb 2013

Duro Paints are environmentally safe products ideal for both interior and exterior surfaces, they come in 3 finishes: Matte, Stipple and Low Sheen. Made available in ANY colour of the customer’s choice but if pigmented in an Ability abilox® mineral oxide colouring after a period of seven days it will remain un-fadable for at least 30 years.

Overview
Description

Duro paint™ is slightly different to normal painting products. It offers a colourful, high build, watertight, chemical/wear resistant and a most durable, inorganic mineral coating finish in Stipple, Matte and a Low Sheen. Made available in ANY colour of the customer’s choice but if pigmented in an Ability abilox® mineral oxide colouring after a period of seven days it will remain un-fadable for at least 30 years.

All duro paints™ are water based acrylic polymer reinforced and 100% solids i.e. all paint, to harden colour and protect!

  • durable, hard but flexible
  • a VERY long life paint
  • fire retardant
  • highly water resistant
  • highly wear resistant
  • chemical solvent free
  • odour and toxic fume free
  • slip, skid and abrasion resistant
  • a ‘clean air’ application. Safe to use, safe for the environment
  • exceptionally low in volatile organic compounds (VOC’s) – almost nil

Each of the three duro paint™ finishes available are intended for use on almost any surface.

duro paint™ coloured with abilox® colours are resistant to UV radiation and are also:

  • oxidation and chemical resistant
  • highly temperature and acoustic insulative
  • once hardened and cured does not lift, flake or peel
  • corrosion resistant for new coating of ‘primed first’ iron and steel or which has been previously painted and this old coating is in sound condition and is also corrosion resistant to sea, fresh and chlorinated water and on items immersed in these
  • highly resistant to exterior exposure, its weathering influences and water erosion

duro paints™ come with a 25 year guarantee when applied to vertical walls and 15 years applied to horizontal pavements * and are VERY long lasting interior and exterior decorative and protective surface coatings.

Ability Building Colours information

* Conditions apply

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Duro Paint™ Low Sheen Brochure

956.68 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Duro Paint™ Matte Brochure

956.68 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Duro Paint™ Stipple Brochure

85.57 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

2/18 Metrolink Circuit

03 9457 1825
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap