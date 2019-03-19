ASSA ABLOY SW200 swing door operator

The ASSA ABLOY SW200 swing door system is designed for entrances where aesthetics, superior safety and sustainability are important.

With no visible arm and an integrated operator, this door system is unique on the market and makes a perfect fit to entrances in harsh environments like schools and transport hubs. With no visible operator, this door system doesn’t require any extra cleaning on top of the operator and arm.

It is built to withstand stack pressure and a high wind load and comes with an optional battery back-up, making sure that the door performs in any weather or power outage.

Available in both single and double arrangements and ready for easy cable routing, the ASSA ABLOY SW200 can easily be integrated into your building.