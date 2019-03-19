Logo
ASSA ABLOY SW200 swing door operator

Last Updated on 19 Mar 2019

The ASSA ABLOY SW200 swing door system is designed for entrances where aesthetics, superior safety and sustainability are important. With no visible arm and an integrated operator, this door system is unique on the market and makes a perfect fit to entrances in harsh environments like schools and transport hubs.

Overview
Description

The ASSA ABLOY SW200 swing door system is designed for entrances where aesthetics, superior safety and sustainability are important.

With no visible arm and an integrated operator, this door system is unique on the market and makes a perfect fit to entrances in harsh environments like schools and transport hubs. With no visible operator, this door system doesn’t require any extra cleaning on top of the operator and arm.

It is built to withstand stack pressure and a high wind load and comes with an optional battery back-up, making sure that the door performs in any weather or power outage.

Available in both single and double arrangements and ready for easy cable routing, the ASSA ABLOY SW200 can easily be integrated into your building.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
ASSA ABLOY SW200 Automatic Swing Door Systems

3.70 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
ASSA ABLOY SW200 Swing Door Operator

469.08 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

New South Wales 3/463 Victoria Street

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressMurarrie, QLD

Queensland Unit 8, 67 Miller Street

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBeverley, SA

South Australia 2 Myer Court

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBangholme, VIC

Victoria 55 Letcon Drive

1300 13 13 10
Display AddressBurswood, WA

Western Australia 53 Burswood Road

1300 13 13 10
