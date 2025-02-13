Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Bondor Metecno Logo
Bondor Metecno
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Bondor InsulRoof Insulated Roofing House
Bondor InsulRoof Insulated Roofing Porch
Bondor InsulRoof Insulated Roofing Corrugated Roof Exterior
Bondor InsulRoof Insulated Roofing Corrugated Roof Interior
Bondor InsulRoof Insulated Roofing Corrugated Roof Patio
Bondor InsulRoof Insulated Roofing House
Bondor InsulRoof Insulated Roofing Porch
Bondor InsulRoof Insulated Roofing Corrugated Roof Exterior
Bondor InsulRoof Insulated Roofing Corrugated Roof Interior
Bondor InsulRoof Insulated Roofing Corrugated Roof Patio
||

InsulRoof®: The next generation in Australian residential roofing

Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025

These high strength panels allow for impressive spans that are faster to install, eliminating the need for traditional trusses, mesh, sarking, insulation, plasterboard and supporting trades. Available nationwide with a 20-year manufacturer’s warranty and up to 25-year COLORBOND® steel warranty, InsulRoof® is the inspired solution for Australian homes.

Overview
Description

The next generation in Australian residential roofing has been realised with InsulRoof®. These insulated roofing panels feature corrugated COLORBOND® steel roof lines, dual layers of high performance SupaCore® insulation, and a pre-painted COLORBOND® steel underside.

These high strength panels allow for impressive spans that are faster to install, eliminating the need for traditional trusses, mesh, sarking, insulation, plasterboard and supporting trades. Available nationwide with a 20-year manufacturer’s warranty and up to 25-year COLORBOND® steel warranty, InsulRoof® is the inspired solution for Australian homes.

InsulRoof® Advantages:

  • Long spans
  • Low maintenance
  • Easy installation that eliminates the need for trusses, mesh, sarking, insulation and plasterboard
  • Cost effective
  • High performing dual layer SupaCore® insulation

InsulRoof® Applications:

  • Carports and Patios
  • Gazebos
  • Multi and Singular Residential Roofs
  • Insulated Roofing
  • Modular and Sustainable Buildings
  • Commercial and Industrial Roofs

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
InsulRoof Brochure

3.01 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
InsulRoof Tech Data Sheets

481.71 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
InsulRoof Specification Sheet

168.25 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
InsulRoof Certificate of Conformity

570.38 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Flameguard Fire Resistant Sandwich Panel Safety Data Sheet

240.77 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Bondor Panels Safety Data Sheet

239.34 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Bondor Bushfire Advisory Note-IGNL

8.51 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Bondor Office 49-53 Newton Road

(02) 9609 0888
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

Queensland Office 103 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 8500
Display AddressSalisbury South, SA

South Australia Office 70-72 Rundle Road

(08) 8282 5000
Display AddressKings Meadows, TAS

Tasmania Office 7 Connector Park Drive

(03) 6335 8500
Display AddressTruganina, VIC

Victoria Office 6 Dunmore Drive

(03) 8326 8000
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Western Australia Office 17 Gauge Circuit

(08) 9256 0600
Display AddressAcacia Ridge, QLD

MetecnoPIR Queensland Office 111 Ingram Rd

(07) 3323 9900
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

MetecnoPIR Victoria Office 9-27 Amcor Way

(03) 9250 3300
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap