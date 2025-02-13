InsulRoof®: The next generation in Australian residential roofing
Last Updated on 13 Feb 2025
These high strength panels allow for impressive spans that are faster to install, eliminating the need for traditional trusses, mesh, sarking, insulation, plasterboard and supporting trades. Available nationwide with a 20-year manufacturer’s warranty and up to 25-year COLORBOND® steel warranty, InsulRoof® is the inspired solution for Australian homes.
Overview
The next generation in Australian residential roofing has been realised with InsulRoof®. These insulated roofing panels feature corrugated COLORBOND® steel roof lines, dual layers of high performance SupaCore® insulation, and a pre-painted COLORBOND® steel underside.
InsulRoof® Advantages:
- Long spans
- Low maintenance
- Easy installation that eliminates the need for trusses, mesh, sarking, insulation and plasterboard
- Cost effective
- High performing dual layer SupaCore® insulation
InsulRoof® Applications:
- Carports and Patios
- Gazebos
- Multi and Singular Residential Roofs
- Insulated Roofing
- Modular and Sustainable Buildings
- Commercial and Industrial Roofs
Downloads
InsulRoof Brochure
3.01 MB
InsulRoof Tech Data Sheets
481.71 KB
InsulRoof Specification Sheet
168.25 KB
InsulRoof Certificate of Conformity
570.38 KB
Flameguard Fire Resistant Sandwich Panel Safety Data Sheet
240.77 KB
Bondor Panels Safety Data Sheet
239.34 KB
Bondor Bushfire Advisory Note-IGNL
8.51 MB
Contact
