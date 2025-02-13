InsulRoof®: The next generation in Australian residential roofing

The next generation in Australian residential roofing has been realised with InsulRoof®. These insulated roofing panels feature corrugated COLORBOND® steel roof lines, dual layers of high performance SupaCore® insulation, and a pre-painted COLORBOND® steel underside.

These high strength panels allow for impressive spans that are faster to install, eliminating the need for traditional trusses, mesh, sarking, insulation, plasterboard and supporting trades. Available nationwide with a 20-year manufacturer’s warranty and up to 25-year COLORBOND® steel warranty, InsulRoof® is the inspired solution for Australian homes.

InsulRoof® Advantages:

Long spans

Low maintenance

Easy installation that eliminates the need for trusses, mesh, sarking, insulation and plasterboard

Cost effective

High performing dual layer SupaCore® insulation

InsulRoof® Applications: