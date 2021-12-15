Logo
Rubner Theca Innovative Solutions Eric Tweedale Stadium Brett Boardman Bleachers
Rubner Theca Innovative Solutions Stromlo Leisure Centre Evolve Timelapse Structure
Rubner Theca Innovative Solutions Stromlo Leisure Centre Evolve Timelapse Swimming Pool
Rubner Theca Innovative Solutions Westhill Stadium Langford Canada Bear Stadiums Bleachers
Rubner Theca Innovative Solutions Westhill Stadium Langford Canada Bear Stadiums Seatings
Innovative solutions for modern and sustainable sports facilities

Last Updated on 15 Dec 2021

Sporting facilities have a unique role to play in advocating for a more sustainable built environment because they draw a large and diverse audience, and they often are the stage to some of the society most captivating moments. The appeal of timber in sport infrastructures is an intrinsic beauty and a deep connection that can draw to the natural contests.

Description

Sporting facilities have a unique role to play in advocating for a more sustainable built environment because they draw such a large and diverse audience, and they often are the stage to some of the society most captivating moments. The appeal of timber in sport infrastructures is an intrinsic beauty and a deep connection that can draw to the natural contests.

Engineered timber products such as Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) and Glued Laminated Timber (GLT or Glulam) offer an exceptionally strong, high-load bearing, yet lightweight construction. Timber is renewable, recyclable and reusable resource that is able to work as a carbon sink, thus providing each sport facility not just with a great-performing structural solution, but also the environmental credentials that our communities are looking at to achieve medium and long-term environmental targets.

Glulam beams and trusses long span capabilities, particularly in corrosive environments such as swimming pools and aquatic centres, make this solution ideal from an economic and buildability perspective. Timber doesn’t just provide a more sustainable solution, but a performing solution that can benefit Clients and Contractors.

{^youtubevideo|(width)400|(height)248|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XngDjgPy88|(loop)False^}

DrawingBrochure
Northcote Aquatic Centre Fact Sheet

3.58 MB

Download
Display AddressBundoora, NSW

Theca Australia Pty Ltd 17 The Concord

03 9467 1195
