Innovative solutions for modern and sustainable sports facilities

Sporting facilities have a unique role to play in advocating for a more sustainable built environment because they draw such a large and diverse audience, and they often are the stage to some of the society most captivating moments. The appeal of timber in sport infrastructures is an intrinsic beauty and a deep connection that can draw to the natural contests.

Engineered timber products such as Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) and Glued Laminated Timber (GLT or Glulam) offer an exceptionally strong, high-load bearing, yet lightweight construction. Timber is renewable, recyclable and reusable resource that is able to work as a carbon sink, thus providing each sport facility not just with a great-performing structural solution, but also the environmental credentials that our communities are looking at to achieve medium and long-term environmental targets.

Glulam beams and trusses long span capabilities, particularly in corrosive environments such as swimming pools and aquatic centres, make this solution ideal from an economic and buildability perspective. Timber doesn’t just provide a more sustainable solution, but a performing solution that can benefit Clients and Contractors.

{^youtubevideo|(width)400|(height)248|(rel)True|(autoplay)False|(fs)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_XngDjgPy88|(loop)False^}