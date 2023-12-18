Logo
Innova� Duratex�
Innova� Duratex�

Duratex™

Last Updated on 18 Dec 2023

Overview
Description

Duratex™ is a tough, durable and waterproof fibre cement perfect for house cladding and for buildings in bushfire areas. Duratex™ provides a solid substrate for applied decorative finishes when combined with proprietary jointing and coating systems.

Tough, durable, waterproof and fire-resistant, Duratex™ is great for lightweight construction and features a factory-applied blue tint to help your identification.

Features & Benefits

What’s good about Duratex™ cladding system:

  • Specify for residential and commercial applications
  • Accepts wide range of textured coatings
  • Complies with AS3959:2018 – Construction of buildings in bushfire prone areas (7.5mm: BAL29; 9.0mm BAL40)

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Innova Fibre Cement Duratex Brochure

2.84 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Innova Product Range Guide

6.19 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAltona, VIC

Head Office 10 - 12 Jordan Close

1300 652 242
