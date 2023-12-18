Duratex™
Last Updated on 18 Dec 2023
Duratex™ is a tough, durable and waterproof fibre cement perfect for house cladding and for buildings in bushfire areas. Duratex™ provides a solid substrate for applied decorative finishes when combined with proprietary jointing and coating systems.
Overview
Tough, durable, waterproof and fire-resistant, Duratex™ is great for lightweight construction and features a factory-applied blue tint to help your identification.
Features & Benefits
What’s good about Duratex™ cladding system:
- Specify for residential and commercial applications
- Accepts wide range of textured coatings
- Complies with AS3959:2018 – Construction of buildings in bushfire prone areas (7.5mm: BAL29; 9.0mm BAL40)