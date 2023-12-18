Durasheet™

Durasheet™ is a first-rate house cladding product for gable ends, eaves, soffits, carports and verandah linings: a general-purpose sheet you can use on both timber and steel-framed buildings. Durasheet™ comes in two thicknesses to suit both residential and light commercial fibre cement applications, significantly extending your professional specifying choice.