Last Updated on 18 Dec 2023

Durasheet™ is a first-rate house cladding product for gable ends, eaves, soffits, carports and verandah linings: a general-purpose sheet you can use on both timber and steel-framed buildings. Durasheet™ comes in two thicknesses to suit both residential and light commercial fibre cement applications, significantly extending your professional specifying choice.

What’s good about Durasheet™ cladding system:

  • 4.5mm thickness: used mainly in timber-framed residential buildings for soffit/eaves linings and cladding features such as gable ends
  • Classified as Type A Category 2 for exterior use
  • 6.0mm thickness: recommended for light commercial applications, cyclonic wind zones and steel framed constructions

