Duralux™ Plus is a general-purpose fibre cement building board which you can use for many different and demanding applications. Among these are interior lining, domestic and commercial soffits, exposed beam ceilings, in wet areas and as a substrate for ceramic wall tiles.

Quick and easy to apply to timber or steel, 3 available thicknesses make Duralux™ Plus a flawless choice for many domestic and commercial applications.

Features & Benefits