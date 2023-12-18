Duralux™ Plus
Last Updated on 18 Dec 2023
Duralux™ Plus is a general-purpose fibre cement building board which you can use for many different and demanding applications. Among these are interior lining, domestic and commercial soffits, exposed beam ceilings, in wet areas and as a substrate for ceramic wall tiles.
Overview
Quick and easy to apply to timber or steel, 3 available thicknesses make Duralux™ Plus a flawless choice for many domestic and commercial applications.
Features & Benefits
- What’s good about Duralux™ Plus fibre cement board:
- Easy, correct installation and maintenance will ensure full water resistance
- Simply decorated in a variety of finishes
- Classified as Type B Category 2 product for use in applications sheltered from direct weathering