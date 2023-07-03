Duragrid™: Made for expressed jointing and panels

Duragrid™ is the ultimate choice in fiber cement for residential buildings. Known for its exceptional strength and durability, Duragrid™ Residential adds a strikingly contemporary touch to any structure.

With its sleek and even surface, it offers a square-edge finish that is perfect for expressive jointing. The panels are resistant to rot, fire, and corrosion, ensuring long-lasting quality. Duragrid™ Residential allows for easy customization with a wide range of design finishes, from paint to textured coatings.

Key advantages of Duragrid™ Residential external cladding system include its lightweight construction, modern aesthetic, and remarkable durability. It remains unaffected by termites, air, steam, salt, or sunlight. Installation is quick and straightforward with simple screw-fixing methods. Additionally, timber battens are available for residential installations, adding further versatility to the system.