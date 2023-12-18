Duraliner™ Plus is a best-selling general-purpose fibre cement building board. Designed for flush jointing, Duraliner™ Plus is highly effective for use in wet areas, interior linings, ceilings, as a substrate for ceramic wall tiles and for fire and acoustically-rated interior walls.

You can also specify Duraliner™ Plus for soffits and other external applications where there’ll be no direct impact from the weather.

Features & Benefits

What’s good about Duraliner™ Plus fibre cement building board: