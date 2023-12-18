Logo
Duraliner™ Plus

Last Updated on 18 Dec 2023

Duraliner™ Plus is a best-selling general-purpose fibre cement building board. Designed for flush jointing, Duraliner™ Plus is highly effective for use in wet areas, interior linings, ceilings, as a substrate for ceramic wall tiles and for fire and acoustically-rated interior walls.

Overview
Description

Duraliner™ Plus is a best-selling general-purpose fibre cement building board. Designed for flush jointing, Duraliner™ Plus is highly effective for use in wet areas, interior linings, ceilings, as a substrate for ceramic wall tiles and for fire and acoustically-rated interior walls.

You can also specify Duraliner™ Plus for soffits and other external applications where there’ll be no direct impact from the weather.

Features & Benefits

What’s good about Duraliner™ Plus fibre cement building board:

  • Now with a clear finish
  • Specify as part of fire and acoustic-rated wall systems

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Innova Fibre Cement Duraliner Plus Brochure

2.23 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Innova Product Range Guide

6.19 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAltona, VIC

Head Office 10 - 12 Jordan Close

1300 652 242
