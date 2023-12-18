Duraliner™ Plus
Last Updated on 18 Dec 2023
Duraliner™ Plus is a best-selling general-purpose fibre cement building board. Designed for flush jointing, Duraliner™ Plus is highly effective for use in wet areas, interior linings, ceilings, as a substrate for ceramic wall tiles and for fire and acoustically-rated interior walls.
Overview
Duraliner™ Plus is a best-selling general-purpose fibre cement building board. Designed for flush jointing, Duraliner™ Plus is highly effective for use in wet areas, interior linings, ceilings, as a substrate for ceramic wall tiles and for fire and acoustically-rated interior walls.
You can also specify Duraliner™ Plus for soffits and other external applications where there’ll be no direct impact from the weather.
Features & Benefits
What’s good about Duraliner™ Plus fibre cement building board:
- Now with a clear finish
- Specify as part of fire and acoustic-rated wall systems