Residential Kitchen Stove Guard Cooktop
Stove Guard Product Detail Preventing Fires Residential Kitchens
Stove Guard Residential Kitchen Preventing Fires
Residential Kitchen Stove Guard Cooktop
Stove Guard Product Detail Preventing Fires Residential Kitchens
Stove Guard Residential Kitchen Preventing Fires

Innohome Stove Guard

Last Updated on 06 Nov 2020

Stove Guard is the easy solution to prevent cooking fires.

Overview
Description

Features and benefits:

Features and benefits:

  • Main control unit that switched off electricity to the cooktop before a fire can begin
  • Remote sensors that monitor the cooktop temperature
  • Made by Innohome Europe. Distributed in Australia & New Zealand by Checkpoint
  • Stove Guard is approved to Australian & New Zealand standards
  • Works silently
  • Audible alarm prior and during shut down
  • If heat sensor is removed, cooktop is disabled
  • Extremely low energy use

Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

NSW Head Office & Warehouse 2/28 Prime Drive

02 6284 3173
