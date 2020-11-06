Innohome Stove Guard
Last Updated on 06 Nov 2020
Stove Guard is the easy solution to prevent cooking fires.
Overview
Description
Features and benefits:
- Main control unit that switched off electricity to the cooktop before a fire can begin
- Remote sensors that monitor the cooktop temperature
- Made by Innohome Europe. Distributed in Australia & New Zealand by Checkpoint
- Stove Guard is approved to Australian & New Zealand standards
- Works silently
- Audible alarm prior and during shut down
- If heat sensor is removed, cooktop is disabled
- Extremely low energy use