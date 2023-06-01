Haus Collective has a vast selection of amazing indoor fireplaces and strong relationships with our local and global manufacturers. Which means we can offer you the best performing cost effective fireplaces on the market.

Our range includes:

Gas - Nothing compares to gas for instant heat without having to find wood and the cleaning that goes with it. We have selected the best range of modern gas fireplaces that offer high efficiency output coupled with beautiful sleek designs.

Wood - Nothing beats sitting in front of a wood fireplace on those cold winters nights. Whether it's free standing or inbuilt - we have a large selection of manufactures and models to make those winter nights toasty warm.

Ethanol - With cutting edge technology coupled with sleek contemporary style, Bio-ethanol fireplaces are perfect for apartment living, retro fitting into existing homes or even outside to create that perfect focal point.

Electric - An electric fireplace gives you complete flexibility to install an electric fireplace literally anywhere in the house. Today's electric fireplaces look so real you would think you are sitting front of the real thing.