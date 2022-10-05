Incedo combines access control & security hardware with your choice of software in one scalable environment.

ASSA ABLOY’s Incedo systems have been designed to provide the usability, flexibility and updatability demanded in today’s always-on world. Easily expandable and endlessly scalable, it is quick to install, quick to upgrade and quick to provide results.

It’s also agile enough to adapt to the latest technological changes, intuitively combining secure, connected access points with intelligent identification technologies, for a solution that is both future thinking and future-proofed.

Incedo Business has been designed to provide seamless integration with all Incedo-enabled hardware, which we test thoroughly prior to connection, for easier, more reliable third-party integrations.

