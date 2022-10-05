Logo
Incedo Business: A security platform that grows your business

Last Updated on 05 Oct 2022

Incedo combines access control & security hardware with your choice of software in one scalable environment. ASSA ABLOY’s Incedo systems have been designed to provide the usability, flexibility and updatability demanded in today’s always-on world. Easily expandable and endlessly scalable, it is quick to install, quick to upgrade and quick to provide results.

Description

Incedo combines access control & security hardware with your choice of software in one scalable environment.

ASSA ABLOY’s Incedo systems have been designed to provide the usability, flexibility and updatability demanded in today’s always-on world. Easily expandable and endlessly scalable, it is quick to install, quick to upgrade and quick to provide results.

It’s also agile enough to adapt to the latest technological changes, intuitively combining secure, connected access points with intelligent identification technologies, for a solution that is both future thinking and future-proofed.

Incedo Business has been designed to provide seamless integration with all Incedo-enabled hardware, which we test thoroughly prior to connection, for easier, more reliable third-party integrations.

For more information, contact us here.

Download our whitepapers and watch our product solution video below:

{^youtubevideo|(width)400|(height)245|(rel)False|(autoplay)True|(fs)True|(url)http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bx0Ji5Wuk2M|(loop)False^}

DrawingBrochure
Incedo Business Brochure

4.22 MB

Download
Display AddressYennora, NSW

New South Wales 50 Orchardleigh Street

02 8745 7000
Display AddressGarbutt, QLD

Queensland North 15 Mackley Street (Ralph Buck Agencies)

07 4779 0177
Display AddressMurarrie, QLD

Queensland South Unit 8, 67 Miller St

07 3373 5200
Display AddressBeverley, SA

South Australia 2 Myer Court

08 8331 6600
Display AddressOakleigh, VIC

Victoria - Head Office 235 Huntingdale Road

03 8574 3888
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1&2, 348 Victoria Road

08 6462 8000
