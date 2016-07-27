iGloo home energy controls

The Vertilux iGloo home energy control is the smart way to control the amount of energy that a home uses. The iGloo is a chip that is inserted into a Vertilux SMART remote and the remote can control motorised blinds and other motorised and connected products.

The iGloo is designed to be an easy and functional way to assist in managing and optimising energy consumption.

iGloo has the capability to search and track weather changes outside the home so it can control what is happening inside the home. It is easily programmed with the download of an app on an Apple smart phone device.

Benefits of the iGloo system:

Energy control

Synergy throughout the home

Home alerts and notifications

Remote control home automation

Blinds will close when the sun is streaming through the windows, keeping the sun out and reducing how much heat comes into the home – helping you save energy by using less air-conditioning to cool the house down.